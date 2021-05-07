Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by 95.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
