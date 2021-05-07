Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by 95.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

