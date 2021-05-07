Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.07

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.07 and traded as high as $23.98. Ipsen shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 884 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ipsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.