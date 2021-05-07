Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenue results. The ongoing recovery in the company’s businesses looks encouraging. The year-over-year growth in CSS segment buoys optimism as well. Integra’s International sales in CSS increased mid-single digits led by growth in Asia. Robust demand for the company’s products is also a positive. The expansion in operating margin looks encouraging. Most of the company’s franchises or products that returned to growth in the fourth quarter sustained that in the first quarter as well. Further, the company raised its financial guidance for 2021. Overall, in the past year, Integra has outperformed its industry. However, the drop in year-over-year Tissue Technologies revenues is disappointing. The contraction in gross margin looks worrying as well.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $73.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

