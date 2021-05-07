Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its acreage in Marcellus shale play poise it for major growth potential. Cabot continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its first quarter 2021 operating expense. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. However, being a natural gas weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity price struggles. Cabot’s average realized natural gas price fell 28.3% y/y to $1.64 per Mcf in 2020. In another setback, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline, struggling with lawsuits and water permits was eventually cancelled. Hence, the natural gas producer warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

COG stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

