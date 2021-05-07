CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.90. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 45,916 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

About CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

