Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kimball International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kimball International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.56 on Friday. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $463.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

