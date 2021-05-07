RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,400 by Analysts at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LON RHIM opened at GBX 4,544 ($59.37) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,341.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,717.59. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,100.82 ($27.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

