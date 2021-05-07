Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $392.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $326.00 to $392.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.00% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.93.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $286.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.76. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,424. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

