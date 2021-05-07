Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of ECHO opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Echo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.66.
Echo Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.