Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ECHO opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Echo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.66.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

