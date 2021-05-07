Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Morningstar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,301,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,740,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,214,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,498 shares of company stock valued at $43,996,704. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $261.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

