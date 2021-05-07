442 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $458.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $462.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.36.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

