Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys Shares of 2,323 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

MNST stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $89.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

