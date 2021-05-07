SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $400,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 704,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

