SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.