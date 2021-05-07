SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $235,000 Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.
In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.
XPEL Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
