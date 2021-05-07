SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $235,000 Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

