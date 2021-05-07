Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John E. Major Sells 1,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $48,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

