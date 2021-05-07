AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 4,401 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 355.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.36 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.