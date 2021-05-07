California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Michael B. Luu Sells 407 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Michael B. Luu sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $23,597.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,941,000 after acquiring an additional 682,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

