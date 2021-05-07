Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $13,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,355,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,370.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $21,564.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $13,632.00.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

