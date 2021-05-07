Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Sells $35,766.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $35,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $298,884.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

Get Chase alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chase by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.