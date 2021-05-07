Wealth Architects LLC Acquires Shares of 12,834 Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Secoo by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Secoo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,011,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 328,518 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Secoo alerts:

Shares of SECO opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Secoo Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.46 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Secoo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.