RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,276 shares of company stock worth $27,633,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

