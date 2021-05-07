Allen Capital Group LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $114.74 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 149.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

