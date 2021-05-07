Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Increased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

