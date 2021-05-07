Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 143,588 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

