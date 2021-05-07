Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 116.3% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $103.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

