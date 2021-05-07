Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 971,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 865,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 645,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,760,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

