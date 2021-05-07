$0.07 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

USFD stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.