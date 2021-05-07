$0.07 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

USFD stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

