$0.26 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.17. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of HCCI opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $748.77 million, a P/E ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

