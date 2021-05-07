Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

