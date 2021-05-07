Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

