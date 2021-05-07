Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Issued By Piper Sandler

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedNat in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.