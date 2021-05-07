The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $124.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Shares of DDOG opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock worth $124,746,715. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

