CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.91 million.CarGurus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.92.

CARG opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock worth $1,962,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

