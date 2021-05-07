Wedbush Weighs in on Denny’s Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denny’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

