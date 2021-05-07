ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Increased to GBX 130 by Analysts at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 112.20 ($1.47).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at GBX 125.85 ($1.64) on Thursday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.96.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93). Also, insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.