BMO Capital Markets Trims Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Target Price to C$45.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

TSE:BAD opened at C$42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73. Badger Daylighting has a 52 week low of C$25.57 and a 52 week high of C$46.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 59.41.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Daylighting will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

