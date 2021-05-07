Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 208.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $11,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.