FY2021 EPS Estimates for DURECT Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for DURECT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22).

Get DURECT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

DURECT stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.