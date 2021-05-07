Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

