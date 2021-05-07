Allworth Financial LP Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,881,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $155.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

