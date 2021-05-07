NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at $20,220,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NVCR opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.26 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.