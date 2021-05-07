NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at $20,220,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVCR opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.26 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

