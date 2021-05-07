Terex Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Terex has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Terex stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -899.33 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,737. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Vertical Research started coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

