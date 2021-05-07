Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

GDDY opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

