William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.52.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

