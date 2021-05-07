Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $210.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSI. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

