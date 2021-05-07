Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 427,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 324.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,357,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.54 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

