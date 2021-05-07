Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.