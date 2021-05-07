Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

WING opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.27. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

