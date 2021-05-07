Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

